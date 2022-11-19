The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 59, Oak Creek 36

Ashwaubenon 56, New London 51

Burlington 53, Waukesha North 39

Chilton 57, Sturgeon Bay 38

Dominican 70, Brookfield Academy 38

Freedom 70, Kewaunee 11

Hilbert 46, Gibraltar 42

Kaukauna 101, D.C. Everest 26

Kewaskum 62, Lakeland 47

Kiel 50, Howards Grove 36

Little Chute 50, Green Bay East 20

Manitowoc Lincoln 75, Milwaukee King 70

Mineral Point 72, Dodgeville 35

Neenah 87, Stevens Point 54

Oostburg 75, Slinger 48

Oregon 64, Stoughton 34

Oshkosh North 59, West Bend East 58

Oshkosh West 43, De Pere 27

Pius XI Catholic 69, The Prairie School 60

Random Lake 61, Sheboygan Falls 49

Ripon 51, Mayville 21

Sheboygan Area Luth. 52, St. Marys Springs 44

Southern Door 64, Wausaukee 41

Suring 54, Gresham Community 45

Waupun 53, Menomonie 50

Wisconsin Dells 53, Poynette 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Pacelli vs. Manawa, ccd.

