The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 68, Chequamegon 17
Albany 63, Belleville 41
Algoma 50, Luxemburg-Casco 45
Alma/Pepin 59, Glenwood City 26
Almond-Bancroft 54, Marion 10
Altoona 70, Arcadia 50
Amery 44, Cumberland 19
Amherst 55, Waupaca 32
Appleton West 76, West Bend West 59
Auburndale 68, Marathon 47
Bangor 65, Luther 54
Barron 52, Bloomer 36
Beaver Dam 83, Portage 8
Belmont 71, Southwestern 21
Benton 56, Juda 30
Berlin 46, Lomira 43
Blair-Taylor 82, Black River Falls 24
Bonduel 61, Denmark 37
Boscobel 50, River Valley 41
Bowler 36, Stockbridge 31
Boyceville 45, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42
Butternut 43, Tomahawk 40
Cadott 67, New Auburn 19
Campbellsport 55, Milw. Academy of Excellence 22
Central Wisconsin Christian 51, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 31
Clear Lake 60, Spring Valley 24
Clintonville 45, Antigo 38
Crandon 75, Rhinelander 35
Cuba City 90, Richland Center 28
Dodgeland 67, Montello 50
Durand 60, Cochrane-Fountain City 46
Eau Claire Memorial 82, Holmen 51
Edgar 59, Newman Catholic 48
Eleva-Strum 36, Elmwood/Plum City 29
Elk Mound 41, Fall Creek 39
Fall River 47, Hustisford 32
Fox Valley Lutheran 49, Seymour 37
Greenwood 49, Cornell 28
Highland 53, Iowa-Grant 46
Independence 48, Coulee Region Christian 18
Janesville Craig 105, Madison La Follette 57
Kenosha Bradford 64, Delavan-Darien 45
Kettle Moraine 83, Milwaukee Riverside University 7
Kohler 49, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 36
La Crosse Central 66, Eau Claire North 56
Laconia 39, Xavier 38
Lake Country Lutheran 68, Racine Lutheran 51
Lancaster 59, Wauzeka-Steuben 47
Laona-Wabeno 68, Crivitz 31
Living Word Lutheran 63, Horicon 28
Madison East 74, Sun Prairie 53
Madison Memorial 65, Middleton 55
Manitowoc Lutheran 60, Brillion 58
Marathon 44, Loyal 35
Marinette 50, Peshtigo 40
Marshall 64, Watertown Luther Prep 56
Mauston 58, Weston 28
McDonell Central 69, Columbus Catholic 37
Melrose-Mindoro 65, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 34
Menasha 75, Valders 44
Menomonee Falls 74, West Bend West 54
Merrill 64, Shawano 51
Monticello 59, Johnson Creek 37
Necedah 31, Nekoosa 30
New Holstein 81, North Fond du Lac 52
Niagara 60, Florence 26
Oakfield 71, Rio 37
Oconto 51, Wrightstown 43
Oconto Falls 46, Menominee Indian 39
Omro 83, Ozaukee 64
Osceola 61, Turtle Lake 48
Osseo-Fairchild 62, Ellsworth 57
Pardeeville 60, Lodi 39
Phillips 63, Rib Lake 21
Pittsville 73, Northland Lutheran 54
Port Washington 43, Sheboygan South 37
Prairie Farm 63, Ladysmith 35
Racine St. Catherine’s 70, Messmer 20
River Ridge 62, De Soto 14
Riverdale 39, Seneca 31
Royall 57, Adams-Friendship 40
Saint Francis 66, Salam School 37
Sheboygan Christian 55, Valley Christian 32
Sheboygan North 64, Plymouth 55
Siren 50, Solon Springs 36
St. Croix Falls 57, Somerset 44
St. Mary Catholic 55, Winneconne 37
Sun Prairie West 71, Beloit Memorial 31
Tomah 55, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 54
Verona Area 85, Janesville Parker 26
Watertown 57, Reedsburg Area 37
Wausau West 73, Chippewa Falls 56
Wausaukee 57, Goodman/Pembine 14
Wautoma 47, Iola-Scandinavia 40
West De Pere 61, Green Bay Southwest 49
Westby 59, Sparta 52
Westfield Area 62, Cambridge 29
Wild Rose 78, Manawa 34
Wilmot Union 64, Shoreland Lutheran 51
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 72, Roncalli 39
Wisconsin Heights 55, Pecatonica 50
Wisconsin Lutheran 72, Lakeside Lutheran 41
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 73, Rosholt 35
Wonewoc-Center 50, La Farge 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sevastopol vs. Shiocton, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..