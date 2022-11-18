The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 68, Chequamegon 17

Albany 63, Belleville 41

Algoma 50, Luxemburg-Casco 45

Alma/Pepin 59, Glenwood City 26

Almond-Bancroft 54, Marion 10

Altoona 70, Arcadia 50

Amery 44, Cumberland 19

Amherst 55, Waupaca 32

Appleton West 76, West Bend West 59

Auburndale 68, Marathon 47

Bangor 65, Luther 54

Barron 52, Bloomer 36

Beaver Dam 83, Portage 8

Belmont 71, Southwestern 21

Benton 56, Juda 30

Berlin 46, Lomira 43

Blair-Taylor 82, Black River Falls 24

Bonduel 61, Denmark 37

Boscobel 50, River Valley 41

Bowler 36, Stockbridge 31

Boyceville 45, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 42

Butternut 43, Tomahawk 40

Cadott 67, New Auburn 19

Campbellsport 55, Milw. Academy of Excellence 22

Central Wisconsin Christian 51, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 31

Clear Lake 60, Spring Valley 24

Clintonville 45, Antigo 38

Crandon 75, Rhinelander 35

Cuba City 90, Richland Center 28

Dodgeland 67, Montello 50

Durand 60, Cochrane-Fountain City 46

Eau Claire Memorial 82, Holmen 51

Edgar 59, Newman Catholic 48

Eleva-Strum 36, Elmwood/Plum City 29

Elk Mound 41, Fall Creek 39

Fall River 47, Hustisford 32

Fox Valley Lutheran 49, Seymour 37

Greenwood 49, Cornell 28

Highland 53, Iowa-Grant 46

Independence 48, Coulee Region Christian 18

Janesville Craig 105, Madison La Follette 57

Kenosha Bradford 64, Delavan-Darien 45

Kettle Moraine 83, Milwaukee Riverside University 7

Kohler 49, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 36

La Crosse Central 66, Eau Claire North 56

Laconia 39, Xavier 38

Lake Country Lutheran 68, Racine Lutheran 51

Lancaster 59, Wauzeka-Steuben 47

Laona-Wabeno 68, Crivitz 31

Living Word Lutheran 63, Horicon 28

Madison East 74, Sun Prairie 53

Madison Memorial 65, Middleton 55

Manitowoc Lutheran 60, Brillion 58

Marathon 44, Loyal 35

Marinette 50, Peshtigo 40

Marshall 64, Watertown Luther Prep 56

Mauston 58, Weston 28

McDonell Central 69, Columbus Catholic 37

Melrose-Mindoro 65, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 34

Menasha 75, Valders 44

Menomonee Falls 74, West Bend West 54

Merrill 64, Shawano 51

Monticello 59, Johnson Creek 37

Necedah 31, Nekoosa 30

New Holstein 81, North Fond du Lac 52

Niagara 60, Florence 26

Oakfield 71, Rio 37

Oconto 51, Wrightstown 43

Oconto Falls 46, Menominee Indian 39

Omro 83, Ozaukee 64

Osceola 61, Turtle Lake 48

Osseo-Fairchild 62, Ellsworth 57

Pardeeville 60, Lodi 39

Phillips 63, Rib Lake 21

Pittsville 73, Northland Lutheran 54

Port Washington 43, Sheboygan South 37

Prairie Farm 63, Ladysmith 35

Racine St. Catherine’s 70, Messmer 20

River Ridge 62, De Soto 14

Riverdale 39, Seneca 31

Royall 57, Adams-Friendship 40

Saint Francis 66, Salam School 37

Sheboygan Christian 55, Valley Christian 32

Sheboygan North 64, Plymouth 55

Siren 50, Solon Springs 36

St. Croix Falls 57, Somerset 44

St. Mary Catholic 55, Winneconne 37

Sun Prairie West 71, Beloit Memorial 31

Tomah 55, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 54

Verona Area 85, Janesville Parker 26

Watertown 57, Reedsburg Area 37

Wausau West 73, Chippewa Falls 56

Wausaukee 57, Goodman/Pembine 14

Wautoma 47, Iola-Scandinavia 40

West De Pere 61, Green Bay Southwest 49

Westby 59, Sparta 52

Westfield Area 62, Cambridge 29

Wild Rose 78, Manawa 34

Wilmot Union 64, Shoreland Lutheran 51

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 72, Roncalli 39

Wisconsin Heights 55, Pecatonica 50

Wisconsin Lutheran 72, Lakeside Lutheran 41

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 73, Rosholt 35

Wonewoc-Center 50, La Farge 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sevastopol vs. Shiocton, ppd.

