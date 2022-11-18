DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have claimed Brent Suter off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers and agreed with the pitcher on a $3 million, one-year contract. Suter can earn $200,000 in performance bonuses for innings: $100,000 each for 40 and 60. The 33-year-old left-hander went 5-3 with a 3.78 ERA in 54 appearances this season. He struck out 53 and walked 22 in 66 2/3 innings. Suter had spent his entire big league career with Milwaukee, making his debut in 2016 and going 36-19 with a 3.51 ERA. He has 338 strikeouts and 98 walks in 394 2/3 innings.

