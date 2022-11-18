DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. The 33-year-old Suter went 5-3 with a 3.78 ERA in 54 appearances this season. He struck out 53 and walked 22 in 66 2/3 innings. Suter had spent his entire big league career with Milwaukee, making his debut in 2016. He was the longest-tenured Brewers player and had served as the team’s union representative. In 196 career appearances, including 39 starts, Suter is 36-19 with a 3.51 ERA. He has 338 strikeouts and 98 walks in 394 2/3 innings.

