MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Kenny Dye scored 23 points and reserve Kalib Matthews scored 15 points and Queens beat Green Bay 81-65 in a Jamaica Classic contest. Following the Royals’ (3-1) 35-34 lead at halftime, Queens outscored Green Bay 25-10 over an 11-minute stretch in the second half to take control. Dye’s basket with 14:54 remaining put the first-year Division I program up 47-46 and the Royals led the rest of the way. McKee’s layup with 5:55 left extended the margin to 69-52. Cade Meyer scored 10 points for the winless Phoenix.

