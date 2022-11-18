MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The head of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is retiring after four years on the job. Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that Preston Cole would be retiring on Wednesday. Cole has served as secretary of the department since Evers took office in 2019. Evers’ spokesperson Britt Cudaback said a replacement would be named as soon as possible. Under Cole’s leadership the agency has launched efforts to control pollution from chemicals known as PFAS, instituted a new wolf management plan that doesn’t set limits on how many can be killed and emphasized clean water initiatives.

