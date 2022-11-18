The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 59, Oak Creek 36

Ashwaubenon 56, New London 51

Burlington 53, Waukesha North 39

Dominican 70, Brookfield Academy 38

Freedom 70, Kewaunee 11

Hilbert 46, Gibraltar 42

Kiel 50, Howards Grove 36

Little Chute 50, Green Bay East 20

Mineral Point 72, Dodgeville 35

Neenah 87, Stevens Point 54

Oostburg 75, Slinger 48

Oregon 64, Stoughton 34

Oshkosh North 59, West Bend East 58

Oshkosh West 43, De Pere 27

Pius XI Catholic 69, The Prairie School 60

Random Lake 61, Sheboygan Falls 49

Ripon 51, Mayville 21

Wisconsin Dells 53, Poynette 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..