MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-hander Javy Guerra from the Tampa Bay Rays as part of a series of moves that reshape their bullpen. The Brewers non-tendered right-handers Trevor Gott, Jandel Gustave and Luis Perdomo. The Colorado Rockies claimed left-hander Brent Suter off waivers from the Brewers earlier Friday. The Brewers also avoided going to arbitration with right-handers Matt Bush and Adrian Houser by agreeing to one-year-deals with both of them.

