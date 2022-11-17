The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 68, Chequamegon 17
Algoma 50, Luxemburg-Casco 45
Alma/Pepin 59, Glenwood City 26
Almond-Bancroft 54, Marion 10
Altoona 70, Arcadia 50
Amherst 55, Waupaca 32
Auburndale 68, Marathon 47
Bangor 65, Luther 54
Barron 52, Bloomer 36
Beaver Dam 83, Portage 8
Belmont 71, Southwestern 21
Benton 56, Juda 30
Butternut 43, Tomahawk 40
Cadott 67, New Auburn 19
Crandon 75, Rhinelander 35
Cuba City 90, Richland Center 28
Edgar 59, Newman Catholic 48
Eleva-Strum 36, Elmwood/Plum City 29
Elk Mound 41, Fall Creek 39
Fall River 47, Hustisford 32
Fox Valley Lutheran 49, Seymour 37
Greenwood 49, Cornell 28
Highland 53, Iowa-Grant 46
Independence 48, Coulee Region Christian 18
Janesville Craig 105, Madison La Follette 57
Kenosha Bradford 64, Delavan-Darien 45
Kettle Moraine 83, Milwaukee Riverside University 7
La Crosse Central 66, Eau Claire North 56
Laconia 39, Xavier 38
Lancaster 59, Wauzeka-Steuben 47
Laona-Wabeno 68, Crivitz 31
Living Word Lutheran 63, Horicon 28
Marathon 44, Loyal 35
Mauston 58, Weston 28
Melrose-Mindoro 65, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 34
Menasha 75, Valders 44
Menomonee Falls 74, West Bend West 54
Monticello 59, Johnson Creek 37
Necedah 31, Nekoosa 30
Oakfield 71, Rio 37
Oconto 51, Wrightstown 43
Osseo-Fairchild 62, Ellsworth 57
Pardeeville 60, Lodi 39
Pittsville 73, Northland Lutheran 54
Port Washington 43, Sheboygan South 37
Prairie Farm 63, Ladysmith 35
Racine St. Catherine’s 70, Messmer 20
River Ridge 62, De Soto 14
Riverdale 39, Seneca 31
Royall 57, Adams-Friendship 40
Siren 50, Solon Springs 36
St. Mary Catholic 55, Winneconne 37
Sun Prairie West 71, Beloit Memorial 31
Wausau West 73, Chippewa Falls 56
West De Pere 61, Green Bay Southwest 49
Westby 59, Sparta 52
Wilmot Union 64, Shoreland Lutheran 51
Wisconsin Lutheran 72, Lakeside Lutheran 41
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 73, Rosholt 35
Wonewoc-Center 50, La Farge 38
