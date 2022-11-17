By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers couldn’t produce a second consecutive late comeback and didn’t get much help from a Green Bay defense that keeps underachieving. Now the Packers head into Thanksgiving week with virtually no margin for error as the three-time defending NFC North champions’ playoff hopes continue to fade. Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night dropped the Packers to 4-7, two games behind San Francisco in the race for the NFC’s final wild-card spot. Next up for the Packers is a trip to Philadelphia to face the NFC East-leading Eagles.

