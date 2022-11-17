MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Rep. Greta Neubauer of Racine remains Assembly Democrats’ leader in the Wisconsin Legislature. The caucus reelected Neubauer as minority leader Thursday afternoon, completing the full slate of legislative leaders heading into the next two-year session. Neubauer, a former legislative aide, represents the city of Racine. She was first elected to the Assembly in 2018. Democrats elected her as minority leader ahead of the 2021-22 session, replacing retiring Rep. Gordon Hintz in the role. Republican legislators last week reelected Rep. Robin Vos as Assembly speaker and Sen. Devin LeMahieu as Senate Majority Leader. Democratic senators on Tuesday picked Sen. Melissa Agard as minority leader.

