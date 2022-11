ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Albany men’s basketball coach Dwayne Killings, athletic director Mark Benson, and the university are being sued by a former walk-on regarding a pregame incident a year ago involving physical contact between the coach and the player. The lawsuit, first reported by The Daily Gazette of Schenectady, was filed in federal court in the Northern District of New York by Luke Fizulich. It charges Killings with assault and battery and “tortious interference” for allegedly hampering Fizulich from continuing his studies at the university and hindering his chances of transferring. Benson is cited for breach of contract. After a school investigation, Killings apologized, was suspended five games, and paid a $25,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.