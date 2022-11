MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard says his players are still grieving the loss of former Badgers receiver Devin Chandler and believes it might keep some from being focused enough to play Saturday at Nebraska. Chandler and Virginia teammates Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were returning from a class trip Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student and former football player. Chandler played for Wisconsin from 2020-21 before transferring to Virginia.

