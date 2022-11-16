By The Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers look to build on the momentum from their 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys as they host the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans. The Packers are seeking to get back into playoff contention now that they have snapped their five-game skid. Green Bay must try to find a way to contain Derrick Henry. Henry had rushed for at least 100 yards in five straight games before the Denver Broncos limited him to 53 yards on 19 carries Sunday.

