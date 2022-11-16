By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

The man convicted of killing six people when he plowed his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee says he has suffered from mental illness since he was young and didn’t plan to drive into the route. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow was expected to sentence Darrell Brooks Jr. to life in prison Wednesday. Before she handed down the sentence, Brooks told her that people don’t know what it’s like to battle mental health issues. But he said he didn’t mean to attack anyone the day of the parade. He said he didn’t plan or plot his actions. He didn’t explain further but said he was sorry about what happened.

