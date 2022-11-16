By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

A man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of release. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each homicide count carried a mandatory life sentence. Wisconsin doesn’t have the death penalty and the only uncertainty Wednesday was whether Dorow would allow Brooks to serve any portion of those sentences on extended supervision in the community, the state’s current version of parole. The gallery applauded as Dorow announced the life sentences.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.