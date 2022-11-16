By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brook Lopez shot 7 for 9 from 3-point range and scored 29 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the skidding Cleveland Cavaliers 113-98. The Cavaliers have dropped five straight games since racing to an 8-1 start. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks. Jordan Nwora had a season-high 21 points to help the Bucks outscore the Cavaliers 45-20 in bench points. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland each had 23 points and Evan Mobley added 20 for the Cavaliers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.