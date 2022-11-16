By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

The mother and grandmother of a man convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee say mental illness drove him to the act. Darrell Brooks Jr.’s mother and grandmother told Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow during his sentencing hearing Wednesday that Brooks has been bipolar since he was 12 and if he had gotten help the parade incident probably wouldn’t have happened. Brooks faces mandatory life in prison when Dorow sentences him later Wednesday afternoon. The judge gets to decide whether Dorow will ever be eligible for release on extended supervision, Wisconsin’s version of parole.

