MADISON, Wis. — State Sen. Melissa Agard, from Madison, has been chosen to lead Senate Democrats who return just 11 lawmakers out of 33 for the two-year session that kicks off next month. Democrats unanimously elected Agard on Tuesday to replace Sen. Janet Bewley, of Mason, who did not seek reelection to the Senate. Agard was elected to the state Senate in 2020 after serving in the Assembly since 2013. Republicans last week reelected Sen. Devin LeMahieu to serve as majority leader. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday that Agard says she knows that with just 11 out of 33 senators, “the deck is a bit stacked against” Democrats.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.