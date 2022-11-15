MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 11 points and Wisconsin overcame a horrible shooting night to turnback Green Bay 56-45. The Badgers survived 30% shooting by going 8 of 19 (42.1%) from 3-point range and 16 of 19 from the foul line. They also had a 45-25 rebounding advantage, 15-3 on the offensive end. The Badgers led 32-15 at the half. Zae Blake’s 3 with 5:41 left pulled Green Bay within 44-38 and it was a seven-point game with under three minutes to play when Steven Crowls hit a 3 and converted a three-point play 19 seconds apart to seal the game. Blake scored 15 points for Green Bay.

