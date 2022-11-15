By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people are expected to speak at sentencing proceedings for a man convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year. A jury convicted Darrell Brooks in October of 76 charges, including six homicide counts, in the November 2021 crash in Waukesha. He will face six mandatory life terms when Judge Jennifer Dorow sentences him Wednesday. Dorow set aside Tuesday for victims and their families to address Brooks. It will mark the first time they will be allowed to confront him. Brooks plans to call nine people to speak on his behalf, including his mother.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.