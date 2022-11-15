WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edy scored 20 points and had 13 rebounds, Braden Smith scored 20 and Purdue overtook Marquette for a 75-70 win. Smith went on his own 6-0 run in a 56-second span to turn a 62-59 Purdue deficit with 5:46 left into a 65-62 advantage and the Boilermakers led the rest of the way. Smith and Edey combined to make 14 of 19. David Joplin, a reserve, scored 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting for Marquette.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.