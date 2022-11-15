By JOHN O’CONNOR

AP Political Writer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois voters have approved an amendment to their state constitution that guarantees the right to bargain collectively. The fate of the ballot measure was closely watched in Illinois and beyond. Unions groups said its approval could signal a new chapter in the struggle over workers’ rights as U.S. union ranks have grown. They view it as a way to ensure that workers will always be able to use their collective clout to secure better pay, hours and working conditions. Business groups and conservatives opposed the measure, saying it will drive up taxes, give unions too much power, lead to more strikes and prompt companies to leave for more industry-friendly states.

