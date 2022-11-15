By AMY FORLITI and TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

Victims and their family members gave emotional statements at sentencing proceedings for a man who drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year, killing six people. A jury in October convicted Darrell Brooks of 76 charges in the November 2021 crash in Waukesha. He will face six mandatory life terms when Judge Jennifer Dorow sentences him Wednesday. Tuesday marked the first time victims and family members have been allowed to confront Brooks. Many spoke of the horrors of the crash, and the physical and emotional anguish they have continued to face. The mother of an 8-year-old boy who was killed told the court she feels “gutted.”

