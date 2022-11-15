By AMY FORLITI and TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

Victims and their family members have begun speaking at sentencing proceedings for a man convicted of killing six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year. A jury convicted Darrell Brooks in October of 76 charges in the November 2021 crash in Waukesha. He will face six mandatory life terms when Judge Jennifer Dorow sentences him Wednesday. Dorow set aside Tuesday for victims and their families to address Brooks. It marked the first time they have been allowed to confront him. The mother of an 8-year-old boy who was killed told the court she feels “gutted.”

