By HANK KURZ Jr. and BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting were remembered Monday by head football coach Tony Elliott as “all good kids.” Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were returning from a class trip Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student. The young men were athletes who’d been journeying through varying periods of transition in their college football careers. One was bouncing back from a season-ending injury. Another had changed positions on the team. And yet another had recently transferred in from the University of Wisconsin.

