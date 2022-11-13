By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers stopped a five-game skid with a 31-28 win over former coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys. Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes to rookie Christian Watson and led a 55-yard drive in overtime to set up Mason Crosby’s game-winning field goal. Green Bay appeared well on its way to losing six straight games in the same season for the first time since 1988. The Packers trailed 28-14 in the fourth quarter before Rodgers led two long drives that ended with scoring passes to Watson. The Cowboys blew a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter for the first time in franchise history.

