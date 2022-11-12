MILWAUKEE (AP) — Angelo Stuart’s 18 points helped Milwaukee defeat NAIA-member Cardinal Stritch 112-38. Stuart was 6 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Panthers (2-1). Jalen Johnson scored 17 points while finishing 8 of 8 from the floor, and added five rebounds. Elijah Jamison shot 6 for 11 from the floor and scored 16. Damar Reed finished with 15 points for the Wolves.

