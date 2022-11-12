By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cooper DeJean returned an interception for a touchdown and set up another score with a 41-yard punt return as Iowa defeated Wisconsin 24-10. The Hawkeyes moved into a tie for the Big Ten West lead with their third consecutive win. Iowa, ranked 129th nationally in total offense, had just 142 yards, but took advantage of plays made by its defense and special teams. DeJean had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter, and his punt return led to a Spencer Petras 1-yard touchdown run. Graham Mertz’s three turnovers were costly for Wisconsin.

