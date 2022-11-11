GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says cornerback Eric Stokes probably won’t play again this season after getting injured Sunday in a 15-9 loss at Detroit. LaFleur says the prospect of Stokes returning this year is “looking unlikely.” The 2021 first-round draft pick from Georgia hurt his ankle and knee in the loss at Detroit. Packers outside linebacker and team sacks leader Rashan Gary suffered a season-ending knee injury in the same game. Stokes had started each of the Packers’ nine games this season. The Packers will be trying to snap their first five-game losing streak since 2008 when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

