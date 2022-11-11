The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

WIAA Playoffs=

State Qualifier=

Division 1=

Kimberly 42, Bay Port 21

Mukwonago 47, Hamilton 21

Division 2=

Kettle Moraine 7, Brookfield Central 0

West De Pere 26, Kaukauna 7

Division 3=

Monroe 48, New Berlin West 6

West Salem 37, Onalaska 14

Division 4=

Catholic Memorial 20, Two Rivers 14

Columbus 32, Freedom 16

Division 5=

Aquinas 44, Kewaunee 19

Mayville 26, Prairie du Chien 21

Division 6=

Mondovi 14, Darlington 7

Stratford 20, St. Marys Springs 14, OT

Division 7=

Regis 43, Bangor 7

Shiocton 21, Cashton 19

