By The Associated Press

The slumping Green Bay Packers host the surging Dallas Cowboys in a Sunday afternoon game that marks Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field. McCarthy is in his third season as the Cowboys coach. He coached Green Bay to a 125-77-2 record with one Super Bowl title in 13 seasons before the Packers fired him in 2018. The Packers have lost five straight games for the first time since 2008. They’re trying to avoid losing six straight within the same season for the first time since 1988.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.