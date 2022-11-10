DETROIT (AP) — Sailors who lost their lives in shipwrecks on the Great Lakes and Michigan waterways will be remembered at a historic church in downtown Detroit. The annual Great Lakes Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Mariners’ Church. An estimated 30,000 deaths and roughly 6,000 shipwrecks have occurred on Lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario. Thursday is the 47th anniversary of possibly the most notable wreck. The S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald sank Nov. 10, 1975 in Lake Superior during a storm. Singer and songwriter Gordon Lightfoot’s “Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” tells the tale of the sinking. A memorial service was held in 1976 at Mariners’ Church to remember its 29 crewmen.

