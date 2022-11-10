SPRING VALLEY, Wis. — A western Wisconsin nurse has been charged with elder abuse, accused of amputating a hospice patient’s foot without his consent and without doctor’s orders. The charges say that after she amputated the man’s right foot, 38-year-old Mary Brown of Durand told her colleagues that she wanted to display it at her family’s taxidermy shop. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the man fell in March and suffered frostbite, causing the tissue in his foot to die. He was at Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center when Brown amputated his foot on May 27. The man died within about a week, though the complaint gives no indication that the amputation hastened his death. No one answered a phone call placed to Brown’s house for comment on Thursday.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.