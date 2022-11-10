By JOSH BOAK and HANNAH FINGERHUT

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In Massachusetts, Democrats and Republicans could find an issue to agree on: letting bars have happy hours. Commonwealth law bans bars and other establishments from having special discounts on beer, wine and liquor. AP VoteCast shows a majority of voters favor Massachusetts legalizing happy hour. AP VoteCast is an extensive survey of more than 94,000 voters and reveals U.S. voters’ views on some of the most significant issues affecting the nation. And some of the least significant, too. Beyond the happy hour question, AP Votecast explored Alabama college football rivalries, what Mississippi voters really think about football star Brett Favre and whether Tennessee voters like Taylor Swift.

