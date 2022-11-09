By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is locked in a tight race in battleground Wisconsin, holding a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in a pivotal race for determining majority control of the Senate. Johnson declared victory Wednesday but Barnes hasn’t conceded. The Associated Press has yet to call the race. Johnson held a narrow 1-point lead over Barnes, just outside the margin for a recount to be sought. Barnes’ campaign had no immediate reaction to Johnson declaring victory. Johnson says the votes are in and “this race is over.”

