By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has claimed victory in battleground Wisconsin as he holds a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in a pivotal race for determining majority control of the Senate. Barnes hasn’t conceded. The Associated Press has yet to call the race. Unofficial results show Johnson holding a narrow 1-point lead over Barnes, a margin that would be just outside the margin for a recount to be sought. Barnes’ campaign had no immediate reaction to Johnson declaring victory. Johnson says the votes are in and “this race is over.”

