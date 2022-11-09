By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican push to gain a veto-proof majority in Wisconsin’s Legislature appeared doubtful in Tuesday’s election. The GOP was hoping a big night could put them in position to rewrite state law at will even if Democratic Gov. Tony Evers won a second term. Republicans needed to flip five seats in the Assembly and just one in the Senate to gain a two-thirds majority in each chamber. But unofficial returns showed Republicans trailing in the handful of key races they needed. Staving off the supermajorities was essential for Democrats.

