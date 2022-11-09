By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has defeated Republican Tim Michels to keep battleground Wisconsin under Democratic control heading into the 2024 presidential election. Evers had argued that democracy was on the ballot with Michels, who was endorsed by Donald Trump and who cast doubt on Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win in Wisconsin. Evers has repeatedly vetoed attempted changes passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature. Evers noted in his victory speech that he is frequently described as boring, but said: “As it turns out, boring wins.”

