By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats scored a major victory when they staved off Republican hopes to win supermajorities that would have allowed them to legislate without fear of vetoes by a Democratic governor. The Democrats remain a feeble minority in heavily gerrymandered Wisconsin. But they managed to retain enough seats in Tuesday’s election to prevent Republicans from securing the two-thirds majorities that could have overridden the vetoes that Gov. Tony Evers used frequently in his first term. In a midterm expected to favor Republicans, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican said most of the targeted seats favored Democrats. But he also credited Evers’ campaign for energizing voters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.