By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s attorney general race is too close to call. As of early Wednesday morning, unofficial results showed that with 99% of the vote counted Democratic incumbent Josh Kaul held a narrow lead of less than a percentage point over Republican challenger Eric Toney. Under state law, a recount can only be ordered if the margin of defeat is less than a point. Toney said around 1 a.m. that he called Kaul and conceded because he didn’t see a pathway to victory. The attorney general race is a critical contest in battleground Wisconsin, one of the many states where both parties have turned to attorneys general to challenge the other side’s policies in state and federal court.

