By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson holds a narrow lead as he seeks to win a third term in battleground Wisconsin against Mandela Barnes, a Democrat hoping to make history as the state’s first Black senator.

Johnson stopped short of declaring victory early Wednesday, telling his supporters he was confident there was no way for Barnes to win the race.

Barnes campaign spokeswoman, Maddy McDaniel, didn’t concede and said they were committed to make sure every vote is counted. With more than 90% of the vote counted, Johnson held a lead just outside the margin that would allow for Barnes to seek a recount.

