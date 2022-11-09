By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election are in position in several states to win key offices overseeing voting in the next presidential contest. But the GOP fell short of gaining that power in closely watched Pennsylvania. Doug Mastriano lost the governor’s race in a state where he would have appointed the secretary of state, who’s the top voting official. Mastriano was seen outside the U.S. Capitol on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection and regularly communicated with Donald Trump as the then-president tried to reverse his loss to Joe Biden. In secretary of state races in Alabama and Indiana, voters elected Republicans who backed Trump’s bid to retain power after his loss.

