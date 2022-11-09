By DAVID A. LIEB

Associated Press

Democrats have bucked historic trends in the midterm elections to win full control of four new state capitols. They won control of the Michigan and Minnesota legislatures in Tuesday’s elections and captured the governor’s offices in Maryland and Massachusetts. That means they now will have full control of state government in all four of those states that previously had divided political power. The gains are notable because the president’s party typically loses legislative seats in midterm elections. Control of several legislative chambers — including Arizona, New Hampshire and Nevada — remains unclear as votes are still being counted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.