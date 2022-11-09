By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democrat Josh Kaul has defeated Republican Eric Toney to win a second term as Wisconsin’s attorney general. The race was defined by sharp differences over abortion and attacks over crime and election administration. It was a critical race in battleground Wisconsin. It’s one of many states where both parties have turned to attorneys general over the last decade to challenge policies in state and federal court. Kaul is a former federal prosecutor and Toney is the current Fond du Lac County prosecutor. Kaul built his campaign around his opposition to the state’s 173-year-old abortion ban. He also questioned whether Toney would use the attorney general’s office to ensure Donald Trump wins the state in 2024. Toney attacked Kaul on crime.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.