By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is maintaining a narrow lead over Republican challenger Eric Toney. The Associated Press hasn’t called the race, but Kaul declared victory Wednesday morning with a lead of just over 1 percentage point. That’s outside the margin for a recount to be sought. Toney, who told supporters around 1 a.m. that he had called Kaul to concede, didn’t respond to messages Wednesday morning. The attorney general race was largely overshadowed by the race for governor and U.S. Senate but it was still a critical contest in battleground Wisconsin.

