By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election have lost key races to oversee elections in some competitive states. Other GOP candidates are still positioned to take those offices in more conservative parts of the country. Democrats retained the offices in Michigan and Minnesota. In Pennsylvania, where the governor appoints the top voting official, the Republican nominee for governor lost. Races in Arizona and Nevada, major swing states where election conspiracists were competing for secretary of state positions, are too early to call. But many democracy advocates and Democrats were cheered by the initial tallies in political battlegrounds.

