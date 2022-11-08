By SCOTT BAUER

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has a slim lead in his bid for a second term in the battleground state. The Democrat ran on his support for abortion rights and an argument that democracy is on the ballot. He faces Republican Tim Michels, a wealthy construction company owner who last ran for office 18 years ago. Michels won a tough primary after getting Donald Trump’s endorsement. Michels has sought to make the race about crime and public safety. He’s also argued that Evers mishandled the coronavirus pandemic and that schools and businesses suffered. Evers also highlighted his role as a check on the Republican-controlled Legislature.

