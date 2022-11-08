By ARIJETA LAJKA and ALI SWENSON

Associated Press

Social media users are sharing a video claiming it shows a masked man “cheating” in front of cameras at a Philadelphia polling site. But the original video shows a poll worker in Madison, Wisconsin, initialing ballots to be handed out to voters on Tuesday. The misleading video removed the label identifying it as being shot in Madison. Nick Custodio, deputy commissioner with Philadelphia’s elections board, told the AP that Philadelphia does not use paper voting booths like those in the video, noting that the “I voted” stickers in the video do not match those used by the city.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.