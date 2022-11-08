TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Courvoisier McCauley had 23 points and 10 rebounds in Indiana State’s 80-53 win over Green Bay. Trenton Gibson scored 18 points and added 11 rebounds for the Sycamores. Davin Zeigler led the Phoenix in scoring, finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds. Both teams play on Saturday. Indiana State hosts Ball State while Green Bay travels to play Georgetown.

